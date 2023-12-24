Graham: 'I would not invest 15 cents' in future Palestinian state involving Hamas, PA

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., doubled down on his support for Israel's campaign in Gaza and said he would not support funding for a future Palestinian state that would be run in part by either Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

"Well, you got to remember Hamas wants to up the casualties of their own people. They're using the Palestinian people as human shields," Graham told ABC News' Pierre Thomas on "This Week" Sunday when asked about mounting civilian casualties in Gaza. "So, I blame the death of all these Palestinians on Hamas, but Israel is trying to mitigate casualties."

"I would not invest 15 cents in a future Palestine where Hamas is still standing," Graham, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, added. "Their leaders need to be killed and captured, and I wouldn't invest 15 cents into the Palestinian Authority regarding a new Palestine. [Mahmoud] Abbas' Palestinian Authority is dead to me. So, when we get to the day after Israel has ceased military operations because Hamas has been destroyed, the new Palestine cannot have Hamas, and it cannot be governed by the PA."

