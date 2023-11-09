Greene calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas' impeachment over southern border

The Republican introduced a resolution that the House must vote on.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday introduced a resolution calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the southern border.

The so-called privileged resolution require the House to vote on the matter within two legislative days. likely next Monday or Tuesday.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Select Subcommittee in Washington, DC, March 8, 2023. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

The resolution accuses Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors related to migrants and drugs crossing the southern border.

It is not unclear what House Speaker Mike Johnson will do with this impeachment resolution. House Republicans are still divided on impeachment.

“Look, Mayorkas has been an abject failure in his position. I believe he has committed impeachable offenses, and I have been on a record saying that for a long, long time,” Johnson said during an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the Senate Appropriations committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 8, 2023. Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

Back in June when Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a privileged resolution to impeach President Joe Biden, then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy would not support it and referred it to the House Judiciary and Homeland Security committees.