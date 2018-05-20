The Texas lieutenant governor, speaking two days after 10 people were killed in a school shooting in his state, said guns “are a part of who we are as a nation.”

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday that the solution to school shootings is not stricter gun control.

“We can't sit back and say, 'It's the gun.' It’s us as a nation, George … On this Sunday morning, when we all go to church and pray or go to synagogue or the mosque or wherever we go, let’s look inward at ourselves as a nation.”

Stephanopoulos pressed, “But when we look inward, sir, aren't we going to find that guns are more available here in greater numbers, in greater lethality, than any other developed country in the world?"

“They are, George, and here's the reality: They are a part of who we are as a nation. It is our Second Amendment,” Patrick said, adding that “guns stop crimes.”

“If we take the guns out of society -- if you or anyone else thinks that that makes us safer, then I'm sad to say that you're mistaken,” he said. “That will just give those that are evil … [the ability] to put more of us in danger.”

Immediately following Patrick on "This Week" came, Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was among the 17 people killed in a school massacre earlier this year in Parkland, Florida.

Guttenberg slammed Patrick’s remarks as “the most idiotic comments I've heard regarding gun safety.”

“Let me be clear,” Guttenberg said. “He should be removed from office for his failure to want to protect the citizens of Texas. To hear him continue to make the argument after 10 people died in his state that guns are not the issue is simple a crock.”

Eight students and two adults were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting rampage at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas on Friday morning. A 17-year-old student is the suspect.

Guttenberg, referring to the killing of his daughter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, said, “I'm here this weekend at what was supposed to be my daughter's dance recital, where they're honoring my daughter's memory instead of having my daughter dance, and for [Patrick] to make those moronic comments -- unacceptable.”