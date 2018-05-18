What we know about the suspected shooter at Santa Fe High School in Texas

May 18, 2018, 4:42 PM ET
PHOTO: Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is the suspect in a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas , May 18, 2018.PlayGalveston County Sheriff’s Office
WATCH 10 dead, 10 wounded in shooting at Texas high school, explosives found on campus

The 17-year-old who allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas this morning, killing 10 and wounding 10 others, allegedly wrote in journals that he wanted to carry out the shooting and then commit suicide, the governor said.

Interested in Santa Fe School Shooting?

Add Santa Fe School Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Santa Fe School Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Santa Fe School Shooting
Add Interest

Instead, the suspect, identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, gave himself up to authorities, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

As authorities investigate what Abbott called "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools," Pagourtzis is now in custody, charged with capital murder.

PHOTO: Facebook Photos of posted by suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis.Facebook
Facebook Photos of posted by suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

PHOTO: Santa Fe High School students leave the school after a reported shooting, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.KTRK
Santa Fe High School students leave the school after a reported shooting, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

Two weapons were used in the massacre -- a shotgun and a .38 revolver -- both of which appear to be legally owned by the suspect's father, the governor said.

Explosive devices were also found at the school, and devices including a Molotov cocktail were found in a car and a home, authorities said.

There were no warning signs and he doesn't have a criminal history, officials said.

PHOTO: A shooting was reported at Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.KTRK
A shooting was reported at Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

PHOTO: Santa Fe High School students leave the school after a reported shooting, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.KTRK
Santa Fe High School students leave the school after a reported shooting, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

10 dead, 10 wounded in shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, explosives found on campus: Officials

President Trump, Parkland students react to Texas school shooting

List of fatal school shootings since Parkland

Pagourtzis' Facebook page listed a possible interest in the United States Marines Corps, "starting in 2019." However, the Pentagon does not have a record of anyone with the last name Pagourtzis in the Marine Corps.

PHOTO: Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is the suspect in a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas , May 18, 2018.Galveston County Sheriff’s Office
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is the suspect in a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas , May 18, 2018.

On Facebook, Pagourtzis lists himself as an atheist under religious views and wrote "I hate politics" under political views. On April 30, he posted a photo of a T-shirt that says, “Born to Kill.”

PHOTO: Facebook photo posted by suspect on April 30, 2018.Facebook
Facebook photo posted by suspect on April 30, 2018.

Pagourtzis appeared to have been on an honor roll five years ago, according to a local paper.

Pagourtzis may have been a member of his school's football team -- the Santa Fe Indians Freshman Football website lists a “Dimitrios Pagourtzis” with a graduation year of 2019.

Comments