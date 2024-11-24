Klobuchar says she can't make a decision on Trump nominees without FBI background checks

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar emphasized Sunday the importance of FBI background checks for Trump’s Cabinet nominees, which she said was necessary for their confirmation.

“I want to make a decision on each one of them on the merits, as I've done in the past, and I can't do that without the background checks,” Klobuchar told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. “Why wouldn't we get these background checks for the most important job in the United States government?”

Klobuchar expressed concern that the Trump transition committee has not yet agreed upon the background checks, and she believes further delay will create “a delay in getting these Cabinet officials in.”

In regards to Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who Trump selected for his attorney general after former Rep. Matt Gaetz’s withdrew from consideration, Klobuchar said she “of course” had concerns, but plans to meet with her and hear her out.

“Does it concern me that revenge would be part of [Bondi’s] mission? Of course it does,” she said. “I hope that's not the case. I hope that what she wants to do is uphold the Constitution, because that is a really important job.”

Klobuchar expressed concern over Trump’s other cabinet picks as well, including Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host nominated for defense secretary, and whether their views align with those of the American people.

“In this case, I am concerned with all these nominees,” she said.

