Haley calls out Trump's silence on Alexei Navalny: Either he agrees with Putin or doesn't care

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Sunday attacked her top primary rival, former President Donald Trump, for his silence in the wake of the death of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny -- suggesting that it shows how Trump really feels about Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Either he sides with Putin and thinks it's cool that Putin killed one of his political opponents, or he just doesn't think it's that big of a deal," Haley told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "Either one of those is concerning. Either one of those is a problem."

Haley and other leading American politicians, including President Joe Biden, have said Putin is to blame for Navalny's death, which the Kremlin denies.

Rather than comment on Navalny, Trump on social media vowed to "bring Peace, Prosperity, and Stability" if he is elected again.

