One day after officially pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, President Donald Trump issued an apparent threat to leaders in Iran saying "something will happen" if the country refuses to return to the negotiating table.

"So we're going to make either a really good deal for the world, or we're not going to make a deal at all," Trump said. "But they'll negotiate, or something will happen. And hopefully, that won't be the case."

Prior to the president withdrawing from the deal, Iran's Foreign Minister said that if the U.S. were to move forward in reinstating sanctions that the country would likely restart its prior operations on developing its nuclear program.

Asked by ABC News what he would do if Iran moves forward in restarting the program, Trump wasn't specific but again warned Iran of "severe consequence."

"Iran will find out," Trump said. "They're going to find out. I don't think they should do that. I would advise Iran not to start their nuclear program. I would advise them very strongly. If they do, there will be very severe consequence."

Separately, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded in the briefing later in the afternoon to criticism from former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of States John Kerry and Hillary Clinton who have said Trump's decision potentially paves the way for war or a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

"I think based on each of those individuals lack of success in this entire process on foreign affairs, they would probably be the last three people that we would look to for advice and counsel and whether or not we made the right decision," Sanders said.