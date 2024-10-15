Harris calls Trump 'increasingly unstable and unhinged' during Pennsylvania rally

Harris played clips of Trump during her campaign stop in Erie on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris deployed a new show-and-tell approach to lambasting former President Donald Trump at her Monday night rally, by playing clips of him calling his opponents the "enemy within," something she said signaled he was "increasingly unstable and unhinged."

"After all these years, we know who Donald Trump is: He is someone who will stop at nothing to claim power for himself," Harris said during her campaign stop in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"And you don't have to take my word for it. I've said, for a while now, watch his rallies, listen to his words," she added.

Harris first invited Americans to watch Trump's rallies during the presidential debate hosted by ABC News debate last month.

"He tells us who he is, and he tells us what he would do if he is elected president. So here tonight, I will show you one example of Donald Trump's worldview and intentions," Harris said, teeing up the video that played on large monitors at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Erie Insurance Arena, in Erie, Pa., Oct. 14, 2024. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

"The worst people are the enemies from within," Trump is seen saying in one clip. "Now if you had one really violent day, one rough hour, and I mean real rough," he says in another.

The presentation marks the introduction of a new element to a Harris rally.

The vice president has quoted Trump's comments before -- as she also did again throughout her speech Monday night -- and has repeatedly asked supporters to watch his events, but she has yet to play a video of them.

"So, you heard his words. You heard his words coming from him. He's talking about the enemy within Pennsylvania. He's talking about the enemy within our country, Pennsylvania," Harris said after the clip played.

"He considers anyone who doesn't support him or who will not bend to his will, an enemy of our country," Harris warned.

Harris went on to say another Trump term would be "a huge risk for America and dangerous," calling out his positions on reproductive freedoms, climate and LGBTQ+ rights.

The vice president concluded her speech in Pennsylvania with a rallying cry to voters. "We are all here together because we know what's at stake. And we are here together because we love our country," she said.