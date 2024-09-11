Harris campaign calls for 2nd presidential debate, challenging Trump

Her campaign said she is ready to face off against Trump in October.

Less than an hour after the ABC News presidential debate ended Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign called for another matchup, laying down a challenge to former President Donald Trump.

The campaign put out an email touting her performance at the debate and blasting Trump for his responses and demeanor.

The email ended with a direct question to the former president.

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves at the end of an ABC News presidential debate with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, on Sept. 10, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

"Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris, or going backwards with Trump. That’s what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?”

Trump responded personally -- in an unusual visit to the "spin room" with reporters afterward.

"They want another debate because they lost," he said. "So, we'll, you know, think about that."

A second presidential debate has not been announced.

The vice presidential candidates are scheduled to debate on Oct. 1.