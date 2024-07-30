Harris to hold rally in Georgia as campaign continues to make battleground state push

Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, marking her 15th trip to Georgia since taking office and her first trip to the battleground state since launching her own presidential bid.

On a call with reporters ahead of her trip, Harris' campaign said Georgia, a formerly red state that voted blue in the last presidential election, is still "in play."

"The vice president is energizing and mobilizing our base," said Dan Kanninen, the campaign's battleground states director. "Having a candidate who can mobilize our key Biden-Harris coalition, talking about the issues that resonate with Georgians … make that state in play."

Vice President Kamala Harris joins a Juneteenth celebration and block BBQ event in Atlanta GA, June 18, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

Since President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that he was leaving the 2024 race, Harris has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.

The trip comes as the campaign reported raising $200 million in less than a week since Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris. The campaign is also boasting 170,000 new volunteers who have signed up to back Harris. This past weekend to commemorate the 100-day mark from November's election, the campaign hosted 2,300 events across the battleground states with more than 29,000 volunteers participating.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during The Rocket Foundation Summit on Gun Violence Prevention at The Carter Presidential Center on June 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Julia Beverly/Getty Images

Harris -- who will be introduced by a graduate of Morehouse College, a historically Black university -- will be joined by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as well as former Rep. Stacey Abrams along with several other special guests. One of those special guests will rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who is expected to give a special performance at the rally, a source confirmed to ABC News.

Harris' remarks at the rally will follow a meeting with local reproductive rights leaders and activists.

Georgia played a crucial role in Biden's 2020 victory, going blue for the first time since 1992 due, in significant part, to organizing efforts from Abrams, who spent years spearheading get-out-the-vote efforts in Black communities. Harris' campaign will be looking to replicate success in Georgia by shoring up support among Black voters, a key group of voters that both Harris and former President Donald Trump will work to connect with as the November election approaches.

Biden only won the state by some 12,000 votes in 2020, a win heavily contested by Trump, who is currently in the midst of an election interference case in the state. Trump hasn't held a campaign event in Georgia since his debate with Biden in June.

Kanninen said although the Harris campaign has achieved an impressive fundraising haul in a short amount of time, they are not getting "comfortable."

"I continue to be very clear with our partners and with our own staff. This campaign will not get comfortable. We jumped in with just 100 days ago against an opponent who has shown he's willing to do anything to win," said Kannien. "This is going to be an incredibly close race just like it was in 2020. But just like four years ago, we are going to win this thing."

The Harris campaign told reporters they expect the state to be just as "competitive" this election, claiming that their infrastructure in the state gives them an advantage.

Quavo and Vice President Kamala Harris Speak During Rocket Foundation Summit On Gun Violence Prevention at The Carter Presidential Center on June 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

"We expect it to be as close as competitive this year," said Communications Director Michael Tyler. "That's why we have the team and the operation in place to make sure that we can turn out every single Harris voter in the state of Georgia."

According to the campaign, they have more than 170 coordinated staff and 24 offices across the state with three of those opening this past weekend. The Trump campaign only recently opened its first campaign office in the state in June.

"We're making these investments across the entire map because the data is clear. We have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes," said Kanninen. "The vice president is strong in both the blue wall and in the Sun Belt and we are running hard in both."