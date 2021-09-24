Harris interview with 'The View' delayed after co-hosts test positive for COVID-19

The appearance was postponed for much of the show.

Vice President Kamala Harris' interview on "The View" on Friday was delayed after two co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris, who was supposed to appear in-studio with the co-hosts of the show, instead appeared remotely from another room after Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were said to have tested positive.

The two were sitting at the host's table for the start of the show but were quickly ushered off the set before Harris' intended appearance. The other co-hosts said Navarro and Hostin had been vaccinated against the virus.

When Harris did appear for her interview, she noted the effectiveness of the vaccines since the anchors did not appear to have any noticeable, or severe, symptoms.

"Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine," Harris said. "But it really does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference..."

The interview was delayed for much of the show as producers and the U.S. Secret Service took precautions to make sure the vice president would remain safe.

"This is going to be a major news story in a minute now," Joy Behar, one of the two co-hosts who remained, said when she first announced the news. "Sunny and Ana apparently just tested positive for COVID."

Sabrina Singh, Harris' deputy press secretary, said in a statement that the vice president "did not have contact with the hosts before the show. Her schedule today will continue as planned."