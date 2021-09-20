'The View' to be Kamala Harris' 1st in-studio talk show appearance as vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first talk show appearance in-studio since being sworn into office on "The View."

The Emmy award-winning daytime talk show is making history once again on Friday, Sept. 24, by welcoming the vice president onto the show for an exclusive interview. Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro will discuss with Harris the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccines, hesitancy, misinformation, boosters and the impact of the pandemic on women in the workforce, as well as issues surrounding Afghanistan, immigration and voting rights.

The vice president's appearance on "The View" marks her first in-studio talk show appearance since being sworn in as the country’s first female vice president, who is also a woman of color. She made two appearances in the show's New York City studio as a United States senator for California and three remote interviews during the pandemic, including in the final week leading up to the presidential election, making Friday her sixth appearance on the daytime talk show.

“The View” made history on April 22, 2010, when then-Vice President Joe Biden was featured as a guest on the show live in studio, making Harris the second sitting vice president to join.

Tune into ABC's "The View" on Friday, Sept. 24, to see Harris' interview.

