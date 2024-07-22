Harris lauds Biden's 'unmatched' legacy in 1st public appearance since Biden left 2024 race

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed her.

Harris gave remarks at an event celebrating the NCAA championship teams Monday morning on the South Lawn of the White House. She was filling in for Biden, who is recovering from COVID.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. Susan Walsh/AP

"I wanted to say a few words about our president. Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history," Harris said. "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

Harris didn't specifically address her own candidacy, but said she was grateful for Biden's service to the country.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for an event honoring National Collegiate Athletic Association championship teams from the 2023-2024 season, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, July 22, 2024. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

"I am first-hand witness that every day our president, Joe Biden, fights for American people. And we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation," she said.

The comments came just a day after Biden announced he was ending his campaign. He said in a statement on Sunday that he will "stand down" -- a move he said was "is in the best interest of my party and the country."

Biden said he will speak about his decision when he addresses the nation later this week.

In a separate post on X, Biden gave his "full support and endorsement" for Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee. Since then, many others in the Democratic Party have announced they will back her -- including some considered to be contenders for the presidency in the case that Biden dropped out, such as Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gavin Newsom of California.

Vice President Kamala Harris attends an event celebrating the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship teams from the 2023-2024 season at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2024. ABC News

Following her remarks about Biden, Harris turned back to honoring the attendees, the NCAA champions from the past college year. She transitioned into a speech about sports and the journey the athletes in the audience have taken to get to their point of victory.

"Here today, we have seven undefeated teams, 11 repeat champions and 20 first time winners," Harris said. "Some of you have represented our nation on the international stage in world cups and world championships. And later this month, six of you will represent our nation at the 2024 Olympics in Paris."

ABC News' Molly Nagle, Mary Bruce, Michelle Stoddart and Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.