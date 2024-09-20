Harris teams up with Oprah to broaden her outreach to persuadable voters

Vice President Kamala Harris joined Oprah Winfrey for a conversation in front of a live studio audience made up of more than 400 mainly supporters on Thursday night for a campaign event that was reminiscent of the host's long-running, award-winning talk show.

The event titled "Unite for America," showed Harris talking about the "great responsibility" she felt to take up the mantle after President Joe Biden stepped down.

"I really have been saying to people, it felt like a veil dropped and you sort of stepped through that veil. Did that actually ... feel like that?" Winfrey asked the vice president.

Oprah Winfrey speaks with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at "United For America 2024," on Sept. 19, 2024, in Farmington Hills, Mich. UniteForAmerica2024

"I felt a sense of responsibility, to be honest with you, and that comes with a sense of purpose," Harris responded.

The evening began with Winfrey picking up where she left off at the Democratic National Convention, espousing her belief that joy is no longer on the horizon but "it is here."

"I'm here because I care deeply about the future of our country, and I know that all of you do too," said Winfrey. "Kamala Harris has unleashed a unifying force unlike anything we've seen in politics in a very long time. And I know lots of people are feeling it because it actually is hope and joy rising. Can you feel it? You can feel it."

She continued, "There's been so much talk about that word joy. And I think it's such a good thing because it means that there is a real feeling of optimism and hope, making that come back. As Michelle Obama said, for this new day that's no longer on the horizon, the new day is actually here. We're in it. We're living it."

The event is likely to have significant reach online. It will be streamed across the YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch accounts of Winfrey and Harris, who combined bring tens of millions of followers across platforms.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, joins Oprah Winfrey before the arrival of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at Oprah's Unite for America Live Streaming event on Sept. 19, 2024, in Farmington Hills, Mich. UniteForAmerica2024

The event, which was also live-streamed to thousands of people, included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and celebrities Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Tracie Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez. They also invited leaders from the fundraising Zoom calls that popped up after Harris ascended to the top of the ticket in July like Win with Black Women, Childless Cat Ladies for Harris, and White Dudes for Harris.