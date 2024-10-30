She spoke in an an exclusive interview with ABC's Mary Bruce.

Harris: Trump 'capable of anything’ when It comes to interfering with election results

Vice President Kamala Harris believes former President Donald Trump "is capable of anything" when it comes to challenging the result of this year's presidential election, telling ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce her legal team is "ready" for whatever Trump may do after next Tuesday's vote.

"We are, sadly, ready" if Trump challenges the election results, as he did four years ago, Harris told Bruce in an exclusive interview after her rally in North Carolina on Wednesday.

"And if we know that he is manipulating the press and attempting to manipulate the consensus of the American people based on fiction instead of facts, we're prepared to respond," she said.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Mary Bruce of ABC News after a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024. ABC News

Asked if she's concerned Trump will again try to interfere with the certification of the election results, Harris said "I don't know," adding, "I think he is capable of anything, as proven by what he did on January 6."

"No president of the United States, former president of the United States, who lost an election would ever have done and never did, or even come close to what Donald Trump did On January 6th. He incited a mob to attack the United States Capitol. 140 law enforcement officers were injured. Some were killed," she said.

Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, in Raleigh, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024. Sam Wolfe/Reuters

Asked if she was preparing for something similar to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the vice president maintained her focus is on winning the election.

"I am right now preparing for these next six days. I'm in three states today. I'm going to be on the road full time. I'm taking nothing for granted. I need to earn the votes of the American people. And that is my responsibility and that's what I'm doing for these next six days," Harris said.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 30, 2024, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

As part of her closing argument, Harris has argued Trump would come to the Oval Office with "an enemies list," while she would bring her "to-do list" for the American people.

Harris pushed back when pressed on what specifically would be at the top of that to-do list, saying she would act on a "package of policies" to bring down costs.

"I have made it clear my highest priority is to bring down prices and bring down costs. "It's one of the biggest issues that is affecting the American people. I've been traveling the country. They know the price of groceries is still too high. I know it's still too high. Bringing down the cost of housing, bringing down taxes for middle class families so they can not just get by, but get ahead. Those are my highest priorities," she said.

Though the vice president has made an aggressive play to earn the support of dissatisfied Republican voters, Harris would not outright say that she needs those Republican votes in order to win.

"Here's how I think about it: I really want to bring our country together," Harris said.

"I invite anyone and everyone to be a part of our campaign knowing that this is about putting the country before petty grievances," she said.

Harris, who rarely discusses the groundbreaking nature of her candidacy, told Bruce, when asked how she thinks about the possible history she could make, "I am fully aware of my gender and race, and I know that it will be very significant in terms of the glass that will be broken."

"But," she added, "I do not expect that anyone is going to vote for me because of my gender or race. It has to be because I earn their vote with a plan to make their lives better."

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Harris also distanced herself from President Joe Biden's "garbage" comment that Republicans have seized on in the final days of the 2024 campaign.

"Trump says that while you were making your closing pitch for unity last night, President Biden was calling his supporters garbage. What did you think when you heard President Biden make those comments?" Bruce asked Harris.

"Well, first of all, I think that the president has explained what he meant," Harris responded. "But I said it earlier, I strongly disagree with any criticism of the people based on who they vote for and I've made that clear throughout my career, including my speech last night before I think this all happened, which is I intend to be president for all Americans, and including those who may not vote for me in this election."

"I take very seriously my obligation and my oath to concern myself first with the needs of the American people and put them before whatever might be my selfish issues," Harris added.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech in a video footage in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from handout video. Votolatino via Reuters

The White House has insisted Biden's remarks were not aimed at Trump voters writ large, instead that he was referring to racist remarks made by speakers at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.

Republicans pounced on the comments as an insult to half of voters in the country who support the former president.

