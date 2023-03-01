'Havana syndrome' 'very unlikely' caused by foreign adversary, US intel says

Hundreds of U.S. personnel have said they experienced painful symptoms.

A review of 'Havana syndrome" by the U.S. intelligence community finds it "very unlikely" foreign adversary or energy weapon is the cause, officials said Wednesday.

Most U.S. intelligence agencies have now concluded that it is “very unlikely” any foreign foes are behind a spate of “Havana Syndrome” cases, according to a new assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released on Wednesday.

Instead, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a statement that the events, which are referred to officially as Anomalous Health Incidents, were probably the result of other factors such as “preexisting conditions, conventional illnesses, and environmental factors.”

In this July 18, 2022 file photo Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, speaks as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the Office of Director of National Intelligence in McLean, Va. Saul Loeb/AP, FILE

