Hawaii 2024 Republican caucus results

Hawaii is holding its Republican caucuses on Tuesday as former President Donald Trump is set to soon clinch his party's 2024 nomination ahead of general election rematch with President Joe Biden.

The caucuses will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and require participants to bring a photo ID and complete paperwork with the local GOP.

The state's Democrats voted last week; Biden won.

State significance

In 2016, the last time Hawaii held a contested Republican nominating race, Trump beat Texas Sen. Ted Cruz by about 10 points on his way to facing Democrat Hillary Clinton later that year.

Hawaii is a reliably Democratic state in the presidential race.