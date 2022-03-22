Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

She said former President Bill Clinton tested negative.

Hillary Clinton said on Twitter she's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, but added that she's "feeling fine."

Hillary Clinton, 74, tweeted that her husband is "quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!"

The former secretary of state added that she's "more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and she encouraged Americans to get vaccinated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced earlier Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Psaki said she was in meetings with President Joe Biden on Monday but that Biden tested negative Tuesday on a PCR test.

Former President Barack Obama, Clinton's opponent in a hard-fought 2008 Democratic presidential primary, also announced last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19.