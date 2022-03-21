Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings live updates: Nominee thanks family, God

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, faces four days of high-profile confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Monday's session kicked off with up to 10-minute opening statements from Senate Judiciary Committee members, five-minute statements from outside introducers, and then 10 minutes from Jackson herself.

Jackson, 51, who currently sits on the nation's second most powerful court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, will face questions from the committee's 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats over two days, starting Tuesday. On Thursday, senators can ask questions of the American Bar Association and other outside witnesses.

While Democrats have the votes to confirm President Joe Biden's first Supreme Court nominee on their own, and hope to by the middle of April, the hearings could prove critical to the White House goal of securing at least some Republican support and shoring up the court's credibility.

ABC News Live will air gavel-to-gavel coverage of the hearings all week.