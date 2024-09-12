Homeland Security designates next Jan. 6 as a 'National Special Security Event'

This designation allows for significant resources from the federal government.

The act of certifying the presidential election results will now be given the highest security designation the federal government makes available, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

Jan. 6, 2025, will now be designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE) by the Department of Homeland Security – on par with events like the Democratic and Republican national conventions. This designation allows for "significant resources from the federal government, as well as from state and local partners, to be utilized in a comprehensive security plan," according to the agency.

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi preside over a Joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol earlier in the day on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/POOL via AFP via Getty Images, FILE

“National Special Security Events are events of the highest national significance,” Eric Ranaghan, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Dignitary Protective Division, said in a statement. “The U.S. Secret Service, in collaboration with our federal, state, and local partners are committed to developing and implementing a comprehensive and integrated security plan to ensure the safety and security of this event and its participants.”

An NSSE is designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security and is led by the Secret Service.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made a request for the designation, according to the agency.

Trump supporters near the US Capitol following a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE

Jan. 6 is a formality, but the last time Congress attempted to certify the results of the presidential election, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol in an attempt to stop it.

The results of Jan. 6 resulted in hundreds of prosecutions by the Justice Department and criminal charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith against Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing.