Former Trump aide Hope Hicks has agreed to testify behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee next Wednesday, according to the panel.

"I am pleased to announce Hope Hicks will appear before the Committee for a transcribed interview. It is important to hear from Ms. Hicks, who was a key witness for the Special Counsel," committee chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. said in a statement on Wednesday. "Ms. Hicks understands that the Committee will be free to pose questions as it sees fit, including about her time on the Trump Campaign and her time in the White House. Should there be a privilege or other objection regarding any question, we will attempt to resolve any disagreement while reserving our right to take any and all measures in response to unfounded privilege assertions. We look forward to her testimony and plan to make the transcript promptly available to the public.”

The White House had directed Hicks and a second former senior West Wing officials not to cooperate with House Judiciary Committee subpoenas for documents in the panel's investigation into potential obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, according to a letter the White House counsel sent to Nadler earlier this month.

The committee issued subpoenas for documents and testimony from Hicks, the former White House communications director and Annie Donaldson Talley, the former chief-of-staff to Don McGahn, Trump's former White House counsel, last month.

