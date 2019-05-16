House Democrats reading entire redacted Mueller report out loud in Capitol

House Democrats say they will read the redacted version of the Mueller report aloud beginning midday Thursday in a Capitol hearing room, part of their campaign to highlight the special counsel's conclusions.

Democrats, who are battling with the Justice Department to review Mueller's full findings, and fighting with the Trump administration over the president's financial information and tax returns, among other investigations, are working to raise public awareness of Mueller's findings, and of what they have described as the Trump administration's unprecedented stonewalling of Congress.

"This administration and its enablers do not want the American people hear the contents of this report and believe that a 448-page document can be summarized in a tweet," Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Penn., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement.