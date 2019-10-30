House impeachment investigators ask John Bolton to testify

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been formally asked to testify before House investigators in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News Wednesday.

Bolton, whose name has surfaced repeatedly as being opposed to President Donald Trump's pressure campaign with Ukraine, has been asked to appear on Capitol Hill next month, on Nov. 7.

In addition to Bolton, the person said two White House lawyers, John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis, have also been called to testify.

It was not immediately clear whether Bolton, Eisenberg, and Ellis would comply with the request.

Sergei Gapon/AFP/Getty Images

Bolton departed the White House last month amid reports of conflict over among top advisers within the administration on foreign policy issues.

In the case of Eisenberg and Ellis, the White House has sought to block administration officials from cooperating, though some have under subpoena from Hill investigators.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.