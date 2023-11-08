House Oversight Committee to subpoena Hunter Biden, president's brother James Biden

The committee is conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Chairman James Comer of the House Oversight Committee announced a slew of subpoenas on Wednesday targeting members of President Joe Biden's family, including his son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden, and former Hunter Biden business associate Rob Walker, demanding they appear for depositions.

The subpoenas, which Comer has threatened for months, marks an escalation in his panel's ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The committee had previously subpoenaed banks for records belonging to Hunter and James Biden.

