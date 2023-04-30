House Republicans' debt ceiling strategy is like 'hostage negotiations,' Sen. Coons says

Conservatives say Democrats must negotiate, given the divided government.

ByMegan Barnes
April 30, 2023, 9:41 AM

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons on Sunday labeled House Republican's recent bill to address the debt ceiling as a form of "hostage negotiations," as conservatives argue Democrats must compromise on spending and policy changes to avoid a national default.

"The Republicans are demanding hostage negotiations where they will crash the full faith and credit of the United States," Coons told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "That would raise the rates that your viewers are paying on credit cards or student loans or mortgages. It would throw our country into recession and hurt us globally."

When Raddatz pressed the senator on the issue, Coons indicated Democrats are interested in negotiations on spending separate from the debt limit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

PHOTO: Sen. Chris Coons speaks during the US-Canada Summit in Toronto, April 4, 2023.
Sen. Chris Coons speaks during the US-Canada Summit in Toronto, April 4, 2023.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events