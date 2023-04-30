House Republicans' debt ceiling strategy is like 'hostage negotiations,' Sen. Coons says

Conservatives say Democrats must negotiate, given the divided government.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons on Sunday labeled House Republican's recent bill to address the debt ceiling as a form of "hostage negotiations," as conservatives argue Democrats must compromise on spending and policy changes to avoid a national default.

"The Republicans are demanding hostage negotiations where they will crash the full faith and credit of the United States," Coons told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "That would raise the rates that your viewers are paying on credit cards or student loans or mortgages. It would throw our country into recession and hurt us globally."

When Raddatz pressed the senator on the issue, Coons indicated Democrats are interested in negotiations on spending separate from the debt limit.

