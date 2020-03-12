House set to vote on coronavirus economic relief once Pelosi and Mnuchin cut deal GOP Leader McConnell is canceling the Senate recess to deal with the measure.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the House would vote later in the day on a Democratic stimulus package to respond to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying she can agree to most changes proposed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin - the administration's point man in negotiations.

“We’re addressing the realities of life, a family life in America, putting family first,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said. “We're not planning a schedule or anything else, until we get that -- until we get that done,” she said about any decision to possibly delay or cancel the the 10-day recess the House was scheduled to begin Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media during her weekly briefing, March 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

With Pelosi signing off on most of Mnuchin’s recommendations, she signaled she is not concerned that the Senate will make changes to the bill. She said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told her to work it out with Mnuchin, leaving Pelosi with the impression that McConnell will pass the bill if it meets the Treasury secretary’s stamp of approval.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Department of the Treasury Budget Request for FY2021." in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 11, 2020 in Washington. AFP via Getty Images

At the same time, as the Senate awaits the House bill, McConnell announced he is canceling the Senate recess period next week, although senators are returning home to their states for the weekend.

"Notwithstanding the scheduled state work period, the Senate will be in session next week," McConnell, R-Ky., tweeted. "I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks past reporters on the way to the chamber after announcing he has canceled the Senate recess next week, at the Capitol in Washington, March 12, 2020. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Democrats released the text of a bill late Wednesday night that includes food security assistance, paid sick leave, emergency unemployment insurance, and language to ensure the cost of testing is covered for anyone who needs one. The package does not include a payroll tax cut, that President Donald Trump wanted.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, March 12, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

"We're dealing with the Democrats in Congress and we'll see what can be done. I happen to think that a payroll tax cut would be a very good idea," Trump said Thursday.

As Trump seemed to concede that the payroll tax cut won't be included, he claimed Democrats had included provisions that "have nothing to do with what we're talking about."

"So, you know, it's not a way for them to get some of the goodies that they haven't been able to get for the last 25 years," he said.

Pelosi expressed optimism that the House will pass the bill later Thursday, and indicated she’d release members to go home after the package heads to the Senate.

“Secretary Mnuchin - he had some suggestions, all very reasonable," she said. "I think that none of them would prevent us from moving forward with the bill. We just have to though, in the world that we live in, have [legislative] language."

"I don't think we would wait until there's a signed bill,” Pelosi continued. “We will do our work, as I said, sensitive to changes that have been suggested. I don't think they're unreasonable.”

The House recessed Thursday morning subject to the call of the chair, meaning that the floor vote on passage scheduled for Thursday afternoon is postponed for an undetermined amount of time – basically as long as it takes for Pelosi and Mnuchin to come to terms.

The bill has not been scored by the Congressional Budget Office, so there’s not a clear price tag for the package – leading many Republicans to balk at the proposal.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the bill crafted by Democrats “comes up short," he said he’s also working with the White House and Pelosi to “get this right.”

"Under Pelosi’s bill, the Social Security Administration would be set up to administer the paid sick leave program," McCarthy, R-Calif., explained. "Not only would this take six months to start distributing checks, it would strain their ability to administer social security benefits. This will hurt the very population who is most at risk of this disease."

McCarthy says he thinks Congress should stay in session until a bill to respond to economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic is approved. He predicted a more comprehensive bill could come together in the next 24-48 hours.