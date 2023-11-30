House set to vote on impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Greene's resolution to impeach Mayorkas is based on his handling of the border.

The House is set to vote Thursday on whether to block or advance a Republican effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to an update from Majority Whip Tom Emmer, the House will vote on a Democratic motion to table a resolution from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia to impeach Mayorkas.

On Wednesday, Greene introduced the resolution -- her second this month -- to impeach Mayorkas because of his handling of the southern border. Greene said Mayorkas is failing to uphold his constitutional duty to protect states from what she called invasion and has accused him of high crimes and misdemeanors related to migrants and drugs crossing at the border.

A spokesperson for DHS dismissed Greene's latest resolution as a "baseless attack."

This move comes after eight Republicans voted with Democrats to block Green’s impeachment effort earlier this month -- referring it to the House Homeland Security Committee. Greene introduced similar articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in May, but House GOP leaders never brought them to a vote.

If the motion to table the resolution passes Thursday, the House will not move forward with an impeachment vote. It’s expected that a handful of Republicans will once again vote with Democrats.

If the motion to table fails, the House would move to debate articles of impeachment and then hold an impeachment vote.

Greene said if the current effort to impeach Mayorkas fails, she will "keep reintroducing it."

