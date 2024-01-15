Houthi militants strike US-owned commercial ship with anti-ballistic missile: CENTCOM

The ship had no reported injuries, according to U.S. Central Command.

Houthi militants on Monday struck a U.S.-owned and operated container ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile, according to U.S. Central Command.

"The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey," a statement from the command read.

The vessel was struck around 4 p.m. local time and was identified as the M/V Gibraltar Eagle. The missile was fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, CENTCOM said.

