The president's son faces up to 25 years in prison.

What's next for Hunter Biden following conviction on federal gun charges

Hunter Biden has become the first child of a president to be convicted of a federal crime and those charges are likely to stick.

The first son has been convicted on two counts related to false statements in purchasing the firearm and a third count of illegally obtaining a firearm.

The charges carry serious penalties.

Hunter Biden arrives to federal court with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. Matt Rourke/AP

The two counts of making false statements carry prison sentences of up to 10 years and five years, respectively, while the possession charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

After Judge Maryellen Noreika excused jurors following the verdict Tuesday, she said she would get back in touch with the parties to schedule a sentencing date in the next 120 days.

Hunter Biden and his lawyers have not immediately said if they will appeal the verdict.

President Joe Biden told "World News Tonight" anchor that he would not pardon his son if convicted.

He also told Muir that he would accept the verdict.

For a first offender, who didn't use the gun it would be highly unlikely for Hunter Biden to see prison time, according to ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams.

"Here we have an isolated crime with nothing else, it would be very surprising for Hunter Biden to serve time," Abrams said on ABC News Live.

Hunter Biden faces more federal charges in his tax case which goes to trial in September.

ABC News' Lucien Bruggeman contributed to this report.