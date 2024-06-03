Hunter Biden gun trial updates: Jill Biden in attendance as jury selection set to begin

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is on trial in Delaware on three felony charges related to his efforts to obtain a firearm in 2018 while allegedly addicted to drugs.

The younger Biden, who pleaded not guilty last September after being indicted by special counsel David Weiss, has denied the charges. The son of a sitting president has never before faced a criminal trial.

The trial comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump's conviction on felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment made to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.