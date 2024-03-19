Illinois 2024 primary results

Biden and Trump continue their march toward a rematch.

It's primary day in Illinois as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump continue their march toward a general election rematch after clinching the 2024 Democratic and Republican nominations last week.

Voters in Illinois must have declared a political party in order to vote and can only pick one ballot that lists the candidates for that one party.

In-person early voting and voting by mailwere available. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday and received within 14 days of the primary.

Illinois awards 64 delegates for the Republican winner and 147 for the Democrat.

State significance

The state is not considered a presidential battleground, having reliably voted for Democrats.

Biden won the state in the 2020 general election with 57% of the vote.

The 2024 election season saw a return to a March primary in Illinois, after the 2022 primary was pushed to June to accommodate delayed census data used to redraw congressional district maps across the state.

Several state lawmakers told the Shaw Local in December that they hoped the earlier primary date would increase voter turnout.