'Impossible' to argue Colorado's not safer because of this law: Sen. Michael Bennet

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said that the president could make a big difference in the effort to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.

Twelve people were shot to death in the Virginia Beach municipal building and four others were injured in Friday's rampage, allegedly carried out by a disgruntled employee.

Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images, FILE

The Democratic presidential hopeful told ABC News Chief Correspondent George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday that, “I think the president can make a difference. The House of Representatives have passed background checks to close the internet loophole. This person bought the guns lawfully as we know. Every single fact pattern will be different. We should pass those background checks. 90% of Americans support it.”

He pointed out that in Colorado, people are safer because of the laws that have been passed to close so-called loopholes.

“After Columbine in Colorado, the people of this western state voted to close the gun show loophole and internet loophole," he said. "These people are convicted felons of one kind of another. It's impossible to argue that our state isn't safer because of this law. If McConnell doesn't take this on the floor, the people of America and the people of Kentucky will hold him accountable for that.”

"Three of the victims who were wounded are still in critical condition. One is in much better condition," Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera says.



"Our fingers are crossed and our prayers are going out that that winds up in a positive outcome" https://t.co/33M2UfXggW pic.twitter.com/du2aNEaJMt — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 2, 2019

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.