3 injured in Navy helicopter hard landing in Virginia

A Navy Seahawk helicopter experienced a hard landing near Smithfield, Virginia, on Wednesday, and the three personnel aboard were assessed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Navy.

"We can confirm that a Navy MH-60S helicopter experienced a hard landing in a field in the vicinity of Smithfield, VA," said Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers, a spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic.

Unlike a crash in which a helicopter hits the ground after an uncontrolled descent, during a hard landing, a pilot maintains partial control of the aircraft as it lands at a higher rate of speed and force than usual.

Smithfield, Virginia, is located in Isle of Wight County in the vicinity of multiple large Navy bases in the Norfolk area.

"Initial information indicates that first responders are on scene and that three personnel are being assessed for non-life-threatening injuries," Myers said.

Images taken by Virginia State Police show the helicopter's fuselage lying in a field and atop brush near a tree line.

Earlier, a state police statement said officers were responding to "a helicopter crash at the 12300 block of Oak Lane in Isle of Wight County. The call came in at approximately 11:31 a.m. today."

Myers said the incident is under investigation.