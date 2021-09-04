Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash

The Navy and Coast Guard carried out an extensive search for 72 hours.

Luis MartinezMatt Seyler
September 4, 2021, 8:50 PM
3 min read

The U.S. Navy has declared five sailors dead after they went missing following the crash of their helicopter off the coast of southern California on Tuesday.

"U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, Sept. 4," according to a statement.

The helicopter, based on the USS Abraham Lincoln, was conducting routine flight operations aboard the carrier when it crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PDT on Tuesday.

A sailor aboard the helicopter was rescued shortly after the crash and three others who had been on the carrier’s deck were found injured. But five soldiers remained unaccounted for.

Over the next 72 hours, Navy and Coast Guard ships and helicopters carried out extensive flight and sea operations in search of the five missing sailors.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of five Sailors and those injured following the MH-60S helicopter tragedy off the coast of Southern California," Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of Naval Operations, said in a statement. "We stand alongside their families, loved ones, and shipmates who grieve."

The Navy said the crash is under investigation and that the names of the five sailors will be made public 24 hours after the last notification was made to families.

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Popular music festival to continue with restrictions in place

26 minutes ago

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

Delta variant is example of evolution before our eyes

Sep 03, 6:00 AM

'We do not have to stay silent': Afghan women vow to resist Taliban

Sep 04, 2:00 PM

From coast to coast, first responders answer calls from storm’s destruction

Sep 03, 9:31 PM

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Delta variant is example of evolution before our eyes

Sep 03, 6:00 AM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

From coast to coast, first responders answer calls from storm’s destruction

Sep 03, 9:31 PM

'We do not have to stay silent': Afghan women vow to resist Taliban

Sep 04, 2:00 PM

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

Deadly flooding calls attention to illegal basement apartments

Sep 03, 5:27 PM

From coast to coast, first responders answer calls from storm’s destruction

Sep 03, 9:31 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events