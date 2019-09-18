Interior Department transferring federal land to Army for border wall construction

The Trump administration plans to transfer federal land into military control in order to continue construction of the wall along the southern border, officials from the Interior Department announced Wednesday night.

The Department of Interior, which controls public land around the country, announced that 560 acres of federal land will be transferred to the Army for the construction of 70 acres of border wall.

William Dowell/Task Force Barrier

The transfer of land includes more than 300 acres of land in Yuma County, Arizona, including along the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, as well as 110 acres of land in the El Paso, Texas, area and 43 acres in San Diego County in California.

