Interior says HUD Secretary Ben Carson sent 'false information' about staffing change

The Interior Department said Thursday that Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson spread "false information" in an email that a HUD political appointee was going to become Interior's internal watchdog, raising questions about whether the Trump administration was trying to undercut investigations into Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Democrats had complained after an email from Carson to HUD staff last Friday, obtained by ABC News, said Suzanne Israel Tufts, an administrator at HUD, was leaving to become acting inspector general at Interior.

Outside groups had joined Democrats in raising questions about whether Tufts, as a political appointee with no specific experience in government oversight, should be nominated for a job where she could quash current investigations into Zinke.

RM @RepRaulGrijalva, @RepMcEachin, @RepDonBeyer & @RepHuffman are urging scrutiny of the new @Interior Inspector General. It's deeply concerning that as IG this Trump appointee could interfere with the multiple Zinke Investigations currently underway. https://t.co/D2jQcFmjz3 pic.twitter.com/czpVYCggjV — Nat Resources Dems (@NRDems) October 18, 2018

Interior spokeswoman Heather Swift said in an email Thursday that multiple news stories reporting Tufts, assistant secretary for administration at HUD, was slated to be nominated to take over the inspector general's office at Interior are not true.

"This is a classic example of the media jumping to conclusions and reporting before all facts are known," Swift said in the email.

"Ms. Tufts was referred to the Department by the White House as a potential candidate for a position in the Inspector General’s office. At the end of the day, she was not offered a job at Interior," Swift said. The exact timing wasn't clear, though, and Swift did not immediately respond to a request for details. Attempts to reach Tufts for comment were unsuccessful.

A HUD spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. The White House, which nominates inspectors general and can reassign senior officials, has not responded to questions.

A spokeswoman from the Interior inspector general's office said they have not received any information about a possible staffing change and Swift said deputy inspector general Mary Kendall is still in her job.