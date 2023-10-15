Israeli military warns Hezbollah: 'Watch very closely what is happening to Hamas'

Israel is preparing for a potential multi-front conflict in the region while its military continues operations in Gaza in the wake of Hamas' terror attack on the country earlier this month, an Israeli military spokesman said Sunday.

"We have recruited some 300,000 reservists in order to be prepared for any eventuality. Those reservists are both for the southern front, on the border with Gaza, so they're in staging grounds preparing for a potential ground invasion if the government instructs us to do so. But also, they're dispersed throughout the communities and on the border and frontier with Lebanon [to the north of Israel] in anticipation for potential uptick in violence with Hezbollah," Israel Defense Forces Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, referring to a Lebanese militant group.

"We have had several skirmishes along the border over the last few days. And even today, during the day, we've had anti-tank guided missiles fired at forces, indeed causing some casualties. So we need to be prepared," Lerner said. "I would highly recommend that Hezbollah watch very closely what is happening to Hamas and the organization in Gaza as we speak. They should be very cautious of crossing that threshold, because we are determined to defend the state of Israel."

