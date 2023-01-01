Jan. 6 'disqualifies' Trump from GOP presidential nomination, Asa Hutchinson says

Arkansas' governor said he wants to focus on moving beyond the former president.

Arkansas' Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Capitol Hill "disqualifies" Donald Trump from winning the 2024 GOP nomination as he considers his own challenge to the former president.

"I do not believe that Donald Trump should be the next president of the United States. I think he's had his opportunity there. I think Jan. 6 really disqualifies him for the future. And so, we move beyond that. And that's what I want to be focused on," Hutchinson, who will soon travel to the early primary state of Iowa, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Pressed by Karl if he would unequivocally rule out supporting Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee, given his criticism, Hutchinson said it would be "premature" to discuss specifics about the race but wanted alternatives to Trump.

