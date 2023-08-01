Jan. 6 riot was fueled by Trump's 'lies' about 2020, special counsel alleges after 3rd indictment

Jack Smith said he will also seek a "speedy trial."

Shortly after a third indictment was unveiled against former President Donald Trump, prosecutor Jack Smith spoke briefly on Tuesday from the Department of Justice about the new charges related to Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Smith said that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was "an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy" that was "fueled by lies" from the former president about the 2020 election.

"The indictment was issued by a grand jury of citizens here in the District of Columbia and it sets forth the crimes charged in detail," Smith said. "I encourage everyone to read it in full."

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and claimed political persecution.

Smith, in his remarks, reiterated that Trump is presumed innocent until he is tried. "My office will seek a speedy trial so that our evidence can be tested in court and judged by a jury of citizens," Smith said.

Trump has been ordered to appear on Thursday in federal court in Washington.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.