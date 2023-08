The former president has been charged with four counts, including conspiracy.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel's investigation into his alleged plot to overthrow the 2020 election.

Trump has been charged with four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Read the full indictment here:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.