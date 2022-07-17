Jan. 6 committee expects more information soon from Secret Service amid deleted Jan. 6 messages

"We need all of the texts from the fifth and sixth of January," one member said.

Ahead of Thursday's hearing held by the House's Jan. 6 committee, investigators need all of the texts sent by members of Secret Service "to get the full picture" of what occurred before and during the Capitol insurrection, Rep. Zoe Lofgren said Sunday.

"We expect to get them by this Tuesday," Lofgren, a California Democrat and member of the House committee, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview, referring to receiving more information from the Secret Service.

"We need all of the texts from the fifth and sixth of January. I was shocked to hear that they didn't back-up their data before they reset their iPhones. That's crazy, and I don't know why that would be," Lofgren said, "but we need to get this information to get the full picture,"

"We went into it trying to do our job. We were assigned the task as a committee of uncovering all of the facts about the sixth ... so that we could report on that," Lofgren told Raddatz, adding, "We hope to do it in a way that is accessible to all Americans."

In a previous statement, the Secret Service -- which was subpoenaed last week by the committee -- said any "insinuation" that they intentionally deleted texts was false and that the committee had their "full and unwavering cooperation."

