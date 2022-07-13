Jan. 6 committee sets next -- and possibly final -- hearing, to detail riot reaction 'minute by minute'

Chair Bennie Thompson said the session would be "the last one at this point."

The House's Jan. 6 committee is expected to hold its next and -- for now -- final hearing on July 21 at 8 p.m. ET, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The hearing has not yet been officially announced and it's unclear if it will end up being the final public hearing, though members say they expect as much.

When asked Tuesday afternoon about the next hearing, Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it would be "the last one at this point."

Thompson told reporters on Tuesday that after next week's hearing, any further public sessions would be based on new information investigators receive.

The panel, which includes two Republicans, has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, for about a year and has been holding a series of hearings since early last month.

A video of then-President Donald Trump speaking is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

At the conclusion of Tuesday's hearing -- which focused on the chaotic and sometimes heated days before Jan. 6, as well as former President Donald Trump's influence over far-right groups and ties between those entities and some in his circle -- Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the next hearing will analyze "minute by minute" what was going on at the White House as the events of Jan. 6 unfolded.

"You will hear that Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help," Cheney said. "This is not ambiguous. He did not call the military. The secretary of defense received no order. He did not call his attorney general. He did not talk to the Department of Homeland Security. [Vice President] Mike Pence did all of those things."

Among the revelations from the hearings so far, according to public testimony, as well as clips from past depositions and other materials, were extensive new details about Trump's plan to somehow overturn his 2020 election defeat, as well as his knowledge that his election fraud claims were baseless, his knowledge that some of his supporters were armed the day of the insurrection and his knowledge that various plans proposed by his aides were objectionable -- if not illegal.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the committee as one-sided and politically motivated.

An evidence document with the message from Cassidy Hutchinson reads "The West wing is UNHINGED" is shown on a screen during a full committee hearing on "the January 6th Investigation," on Capitol Hill , July 12, 2022. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

He has also attacked the character of certain witnesses, many of whom are his former aides and attorneys.

Separately, the Department of Justice -- which has prosecuted various cases related to Jan. 6 -- has been watching the hearings closely.

The committee is expected to produce a final report.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.