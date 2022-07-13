Jan. 6 committee member previews what's to come in next hearing

Rep. Elaine Luria will co-lead the next hearing with Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Rep. Elaine Luria, a member of the House's Jan. 6 committee who will be co-leading its next scheduled hearing, spoke to "GMA 3" Wednesday to give a preview of what's to come.

The Virginia Democrat and Navy veteran, who will be co-leading the July 21 hearing with Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., said that Americans can expect the most detailed timeline of the Capitol riot.

"Mr. Kinzinger and I plan to go through that 187 minutes. What happened between the time that [former President Donald Trump] left the stage, gave these inflammatory remarks and gave people the impression...that he was going to himself march with this crowd to the Capitol," Luria told "GMA 3."

"[And] what happened between that moment and then around 4:17 in the afternoon, which is about 187 minutes later, when he finally made a statement to the nation, to the people at the Capitol to go home."

Rep. Elaine Luria listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., July 12, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The congresswoman said that the evidence shows that Trump wasn't emphatic in his call to the rioters to stop the violence and leave the capital.

"He didn't take the leadership role as the President of the United States, as the Commander in Chief. We're going to talk about dereliction of duty," she said.

Luria said she and Kinzinger, who is also a veteran, take that role of duty seriously. The congresswoman served two decades in the Navy, retiring at the rank of Commander before she was elected in 2018 to the House.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE

She is the House Democratic Caucus member with the longest active duty military record and is the vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee and a member of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

"I think that while serving in uniform, I felt like the threat was clear...to protect our country, our homeland," Luria said. "But to see something come from within that is such a threat, it's really disheartening. It gives me a fear about the future of our country."

Rep. Elaine Luria spoke with GMA 3 on July 13, 2022, about the latest developments in the Jan. 6 hearings. ABC News

The eighth hearing is expected to be "the last one at this point," according to committee co-chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

It comes after Tuesday's hearing which included sworn testimony from men who took part in the attack, including a former spokesman for the militia group the Oath Keepers.