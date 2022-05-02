Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more GOP lawmakers

The committee will hold at least 8 public hearings starting in June.

The House Jan. 6 committee on Monday requested the cooperation of three more House Republicans linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama were among the group of far-right lawmakers who met with Trump at the White House in December of 2020.

Biggs' name was also mentioned in connection with an effort by some House Republicans to seek presidential pardons after the riot, according to the committee.

Brooks also recently disclosed that Trump has repeatedly asked him to "rescind" the last election -- in a statement made after the former president endorsed his opponent in the Alabama GOP Senate primary.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Trump's former White House doctor-turned-congressman, was mentioned in encrypted communications between members of the Oath Keepers militia group as someone who "needs protection," according to court records. He also was in the House chamber at the barricade with Capitol Police officers as they held off rioters.

Already, the Jan. 6 committee has requested information and testimony from GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. All have refused to cooperate.

Committee members say the panel has been reluctant to issue subpoenas to sitting members of Congress to compel their cooperation, given the practical, political and legal ramifications of such an action.

