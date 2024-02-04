JD Vance defends Trump, claims invoking E. Jean Carroll verdicts is 'very unfair'

"What he's trying to do, I think, is restore prosperity," the senator argued.

Sen. JD Vance on Sunday defended Donald Trump as the former president faces a litany of legal issues amid his comeback campaign for the White House.

In a contentious interview with ABC News "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, Vance, an Ohio Republican, sought to cast the cases against Trump as biased.

That includes a civil jury in New York finding the former president liable for sexual assault and another New York jury awarding $83 million in defamation damages to E. Jean Carroll, who says she was assaulted by Trump -- which has been spotlighted in anti-Trump advertising.

Trump denies wrongdoing and has vowed to appeal.

"I think it's actually very unfair to the victims of sexual assault to say that somehow their lives are being worse by electing Donald Trump for president when what he's trying to do, I think, is restore prosperity," Vance said.

"If you actually look at so many of the court cases against Donald Trump, George, this is not about prosecuting Trump for something that he did. It's about throwing him off the ballot because Democrats feel that they can't beat him at the ballot box. And so, they're trying to defeat him in court," Vance argued, though Republicans and non-Democrats have brought some of the complaints against Trump.

"I think most Americans recognize that this is not what we want to fight the 2024 election on. Let's fight it over issues," Vance added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.