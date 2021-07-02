Jeff Zients, Gov. Jim Justice & Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 4, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Jeff Zients
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator
Gov. Jim Justice
(R) West Virginia
Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller
Commander, U.S. Forces Afghanistan
Commander, NATO Resolute Support
Gayle Tzemach
Author, “The Daughters of Kobani” & “Ashley’s War”
Adjunct Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Averi Harper
ABC News Deputy Political Director
LZ Granderson
Host of ABC News’ ‘Life Out Loud' Podcast
Los Angeles Times Columnist
ABC News Contributor
Mary Jordan
Washington Post National Correspondent
Molly Ball
TIME National Political Correspondent
