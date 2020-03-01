Joe Biden says he's feeling good following his win in South Carolina Joe Biden joined ABC's "This Week" following a commanding win in South Carolina.

Former Vice President former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that he's feeling good following his win in South Carolina, but knows that changes to his campaign are needed.

"Well, there's a lot of changes coming," Biden said in an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"This is a matter of addition not subtraction. And so we're attracting more and more people, we're adding more competent people -- additional people -- are very competent. I feel good about the top part of my campaign, we've had some difficulties across the board and in terms of field organization. That's getting better."

"Now we're in a position where we're beginning to raise some real money and we feel good about where we're going, but we always can improve. We always can improve. And I can improve as well," Biden added.

His interview came after a big win in the South Carolina primary -- the first state the former vice president has won in his three presidential campaigns.

South Carolina has catapulted the former vice president into the second-place position in the delegate hunt, where he now trails Sen. Bernie Sanders by five delegates. It is an upswing for Biden's campaign following two disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire and coming in at a distant second place behind Sanders in the Nevada caucuses.

The win also brought an influx of fundraising to the campaign.

"This month we raised -- which for us is a lot of money -- I guess its about close to $18 million, we raised $5 million just from the win last night," Biden said.

Biden's team has long argued that the former vice president would flourish in more diverse states that better reflect the U.S. population.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Sumter, SC., Feb. 28, 2020. Gerald Herbert/AP

But with Super Tuesday rapidly approaching and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's name soon to appear on ballots, questions remain about Biden's ability to translate the win into further results -- especially given reports of lackluster organization on the ground.

Saturday morning, Biden was confident that the race was far from over.

"There's all kinds of analyses that suggest that (Bloomberg) may cut into my base, he may not cut into my base," Biden told reporters outside a polling station in Greenville, South Carolina.

"All I know is I think I'm going to do well here, and I think that's going to put me in a position to do well in North Carolina and Alabama and other states in the Democratic primary I think I can do well in, but I don't think it will even be over after Super Tuesday. I think it's going to go on to states that are ones that I feel really good about."

Biden is next embarks on a multi-state sprint across the country leading up to Super Tuesday, with campaign events in Alabama, Virginia, Texas and California.

