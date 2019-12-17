Joe Biden 'healthy, vigorous' and 'fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency': Doctor's report His campaign released the medical records of the 77-year-old candidate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has released a summary of the candidate's medical history, showing “a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to Dr. Kevin C. O’Conner, the director of executive medicine at The George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates and Biden’s physician during the Obama administration.

According to O’Connor’s report, Biden stands 5 feet, 11.65 inches tall and weighs 178 pounds, and is currently being treated for four different conditions, including non-valvular atrial fibrillation (A-fib)--a type of irregular heart rhythm, hyperlipidemia-- higher concentrations of fats or lipids in the blood, gastroesophageal reflux, and seasonal allergies.

O'Connor notes that Biden’s non-valvular atrial fibrillation was discovered in a preoperative EKG when he had his gallbladder removed in 2003, and that the former vice president is currently asymptomatic and has never required any medication or electrical treatment for either his heart rhythm or rate.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice president Joe Biden speaks at the Teamsters Vote 2020 Presidential Candidate Forum, Dec. 7, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

O’Connor also notes Biden shows no symptoms of heart failure, according to a recent echocardiogram.

The summary also says that the most note-worthy health incident that Biden has faced was his “intracranial hemorrhage from a cerebral aneurysm in 1988,” which was repaired surgically. Since that episode Biden’s doctor notes that he has “never had any recurrences of any aneurysms,” and that a 2014 “CT angiogram showed no recurrence of the disease.”

The former vice president, who was a senator at the time of his aneurysm, has talked about the episode on the campaign trail, using the occasion to praise the first responders who he credits with saving his life.

“I ended up with what they call a cranial aneurysm, I had to be rushed to a hospital in the middle of a snow storm...my fire company got me down in time for the thirteen hour operation that saved my life...these guys do everything, these women do everything,” Biden said of his near-death experience during a September campaign event in New Castle, New Hampshire.

Biden has also been treated for “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia BPH” otherwise known as an enlarged prostate, but has never had prostate cancer.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a community event while campaigning, Dec. 13, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Daniel Carde/Getty Images

In 2008, Biden was found to have a “single, non-cancerous tubular adenoma,” during a routine colonoscopy,” but has never had colon cancer and subsequent colonoscopies have “demonstrated no recurrence” according to his doctor.

The former vice president has had “several sinus and nasal passage surgeries,” to alleviate chronic sinus congestion, and several, non-melanoma skin cancers removed, and continues to receive dermatological surveillance.

O’Connor also notes that Biden suffered from exercise induced asthma as a teenager and young adult, but noted that it has not lead to any other ailments other than “perhaps experiencing bronchospasms with the occasional upper respiratory infections all of us experience,” and notes Biden has “no lung disease at all now.”

Biden, who would be 78 on Inauguration Day and the oldest president ever elected, has faced questions about his age and fitness for office. Biden’s records note that he does not use tobacco or consume alcohol, and works out at least five times a week.

The former vice president has not been shy about touting his physical fitness, previously telling reporters that he rides a Peloton bike and lifts weights, and recently challenging an Iowa man who to push up contest when he said he believed Biden was too old to be president.

Biden, who previously told reporters he would release his medical records before the Iowa caucuses, joins fellow candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in releasing his medical history.