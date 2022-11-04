John Fetterman celebrates Oprah endorsement: 'It's unbelievable'

He spoke with the hosts of ABC's "The View" about his race for Senate.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman told the hosts of ABC's "The View" on Friday he's thrilled about receiving Oprah Winfrey's endorsement over his Republican opponent, and her former TV sidekick, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"She’s an icon. It’s unbelievable," Fetterman said. "It’s an honor and I’m so grateful that she understands what’s at stake here in this race."

Winfrey, whose hit daytime show gave Oz national attention as "America's Doctor" in the 2000s, announced Thursday night she's supporting Fetterman in the highly contested Senate race that could determine which party wins control of the chamber.

Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks at a campaign event at the headquarters of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 88, Nov. 3, 2022, in Collegeville, Pa. Fetterman faces Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in the midterm elections. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

"If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons," Winfrey said during an online discussion about the importance of voting. For months, Winfrey had been silent about Oz's candidacy.

