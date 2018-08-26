Sen. John McCain’s greatest lesson was “to forgive” and “to see the good in his opponents,” said Sen. Jeff Flake of his fellow Arizona Republican, who died Saturday.

Flake in an interview on "This Week" Sunday was discussing McCain's legacy with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, who asked, “What was the greatest lesson you learned from him?”

“Oh, to forgive,” Flake said. “You know, his people talk about [how] he had a temper, he was passionate. That was certainly the case, but he would quickly forgive and move on.”

McCain was able “to see the good in his opponents,” Flake said.

“That is something that particularly these days we could use a lot more of. That's a lesson that he taught everyone,” the Arizona senator said.

McCain died Saturday evening after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma. He was just four days shy of his 82nd birthday. A former Vietnam War hero who spent over five years as a prisoner of war, McCain went on to serve three decades in Congress, where he gained a reputation as a maverick conservative who bucked convention.